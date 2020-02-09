February 11, 1858 was an important day for a young French girl named Bernadette. That day she received a heavenly visitor in a small village in the Pyrenees. The Lady from Heaven would continue these visits 18 times and end on July 16, 1858.

Mary not only appeared in Lourdes on February 11th. In 1933 she began a series of apparitions in Banneux, Belgium, which started on January 15 and ended on March 2. Mary performed eight times for almost two months and specifically opted for her performance. I am almost certain that heaven did not choose this day at random, but wanted to show the connection between Lourdes and Banneux. Similar appearance, history and message.

Similar appearance

Many know the image of Our Lady of Lourdes. The Massabielle grotto (the cave, Maria and Bernadette) is replicated in parishes, retreats and sanctuaries around the world. The virgin appeared in a white dress with a blue sash.

When a person first looks at a statue of the Virgin of the Poor, the name Our Lady, which was revealed to visionary Mariette Beco in Banneux, she may immediately think, “Isn’t that Our Lady of Lourdes?” Mariette described the woman as wearing a long white dress, a blue sash, bare feet crowned by a yellow rose. The apparitions in Lourdes also showed the feet of Our Lady, on which two yellow roses stood. And both the Virgin of Lourdes and Banneux had a rosary at the waist. Given Mary’s similarity, did Mary want to mimic Lourdes’ appearance in a Belgian city? Possibly.

Similar story

Anyone who saw the film The Song of Bernadette will remember the moment when St. Bernadette starts looking for a source of water. It was Mary’s request to do so. People thought Bernadette was confused, but shortly after digging, a water source was discovered and healing started immediately. Today, the same spring in Lourdes is accessible to pilgrims, and many bathe in water in response to Our Lady’s request to Bernadette to wash in the water.

The history of Banneux is a little different. Our Lady led Mariette to a water source and said: “Put your hands in the water! This fountain is reserved for me. “Instead of discovering a source that is unknown to humans, Maria uses a source for her purposes to obtain the grace of healing. Just as Bernadette was washing herself in the wondrous water, Mariette put her hands in the water and blessed herself. Our Lady in Banneux, like in Lourdes, uses water for healing and grace.

Similar message

On February 11, when Our Lady spoke to Mariette, she said, “I come to relieve suffering.” With this statement, she indicates the purpose of her appearance. The relief of suffering is through miraculous healings – 50 of which have been authenticated – but also through the comfort of Mary’s presence and the peace that people experience when they visit a place of Mary’s apparition.

Although Mary did not specifically speak of healing during her appearances in Lourdes from February 11, the unspoken message from Lourdes is indeed healing. 70 healings have been confirmed since the apparition, and many other healings have been requested by pilgrims. The miraculous spring that Saint Bernadette had revealed and the spring that Maria Mariette had made places where pain and suffering could be alleviated. Just as Mary appeared in similar clothes and told a similar story, the message is similar. Maria wanted to alleviate suffering in both villages.

