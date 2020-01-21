Maryland's company donates $ 100,000 to Towson University

advertisement

Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander, based in Towson, Maryland, announced on Monday that it had committed $ 100,000 to Towson University.

The contribution will be used for a number of initiatives at the university, including:

Expanding academic programs, learning opportunities and career opportunities within the Towson College of Business and Economics;

Support for programs that promote the university community; and

Promotion of mentoring and coaching skills for a cross-generational group of women.

“This new and generous investment by RS&F partners strengthens our relationships and the transformative impact of TU in preparing for work-ready talent,” said Kim Schatzel, president of Towson University’s innovative academic programs that address the needs of the industry and tailored to the workforce. “

“We are delighted to partner with Towson University,” said Jeff Rosen, co-managing partner of RS & F, in a statement explaining the region’s labor needs. Mutually beneficial relationships like the one we are developing will help prepare students for real jobs and strengthen the region’s economy. “

