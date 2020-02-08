CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (AP) – Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and Maryland in ninth place prevailed against Illinois 75-66 on Friday night.

The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) took first place at the conference with the win. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) fell in second place.

In the middle of the first half, Illinois led by up to 14 points, but the Terrapins fought back and retired with a 3-pointer from Wiggins to 42:40 at halftime.

Maryland opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take the lead that never gave up.

Darryl Morsell scored 18 and Eric Ayala 12 for Maryland.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 16 points. Andres Feliz added 12.

Strong emotions emanated from the opening top. There were four technical fouls in the first half, two on Maryland Bank and one each on Illinois (Feliz) and Maryland (Morsell).

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was called up in the middle of the second half for the game’s fifth technical foul after shouting at the referees.

The game was the first in seven years between two ranked teams in the Champaign (when No. 8 defeated Minnesota on January 9, 2013, No. 12 in Illinois) and the first Big Ten game ever played at the State Farm Center on Friday night has been.

Maryland: hosts Nebraska on Tuesday before traveling to Michigan State # 16 on February 15.

Illinois: Hosts State of Michigan # 16 on Tuesday and leaves for Rutgers on February 15.

