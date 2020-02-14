Maryanne Van Haandel remembers the day her parents dropped her off in her new home at the age of 7.

The 62-year-old was one of the first residents of Hohepa, a group of houses for Cantabrians with intellectual disabilities, which opened in 1965.

Most people know her as Baz, a name she says after having “long hair like Basil Brush years ago”.

Maryanne Van Haandel, aka Baz, 62, one of the first residents of Hohepa, loves cooking, classical music and coffee after lunchtime concerts.

She remembers how she arrived in Hohepa with her parents and walked up and down the stairwell of the large founding house on Cashmere Hill, today’s Hackthorne Gardens.

“It was good. I settled in very well with Shirley and Grace on Hackthorne Road.”

Van Haandel’s memory of details over the past 55 years has earned her the title of a historian based in Hohepa.

“I’ve been living in Hohepa for almost 60 years. I know more than anyone else.

“I love being in Hohepa.”

Hohepa Canterbury

Van Haandel – depicted in the center with a red cloak – and friends dressed as angels lived in Hohepa Canterbury’s first house on Cashmere Hill in the 1960s. This was the same staircase in what is now Hackthorne Gardens, where she remembers how she fell down at age 9 and broke her collarbone.

She lives in a house on Hohepa’s property on Barrington Street, where she moved on May 31, 1975, and quickly types in the names of all her roommates from day one.

She had a childhood like most and has to show the war stories.

At 9, she fell down the stairs and broke her collarbone.

She had another fall later when she tried to climb a steep hill.

“I broke my wrists when I fell on a bench in Victoria Park. I had my plaster wrists – and I had measles over them.”

But there were also parties.

“My special memory of Hohepa was my 21st birthday and my 50th birthday.”

For her 21st birthday there was music, a brandy fruit cake with white icing and blue and pink flowers.

“Many people came” to their 50th birthday party and they ate iced fruitcakes again.

Ask her about her favorite and it will include “cooking”.

She helps cook Sunday roast, offers to give Karakia with every meal, and writes a café review for the residents’ newsletter. Her favorite is a café in Hornby.

Van Haandel loves to read recipe books from her volunteer reader and seven-year-old friend Anne Shave.

Van Haandel reads every two weeks with volunteer Anne Shave [left].

Her best friend is Judy, who worked as a child. They are still catching up every two weeks.

“She takes me to lunch concerts and a cup of coffee afterwards.”

Van Haandel loves classical music – especially Mozart concerts and operas.

She demonstrates why she has been in Hohepa drama productions regularly over the years and signs her interview with Stuff with flair and enthusiasm.

She recites a poem she wrote with roommates and memorized at her annual fall festival last year, her favorite event.

“Leaves are like butterflies fluttering down. Red or yellow and rust-brown. The loud winds are howling. The ripe nuts are forming. The apples are rosy. Now autumn is here.”

Van Haandel has lived in Hohepa for 55 years, making her an unofficial historian.