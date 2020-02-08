CELEBRATE BORN THIS DAY: Seth Green, 46; Mary Steenburgen, 67; Robert Klein, 78; Nick Nolte, 79.

Actor Seth Green (photo by Mark Davis / Getty Images)

Happy Birthday: Get what you need to know and do before you get something that consumes valuable time. Plans should be made to ensure that what you accomplish this year is in your best interest and not someone else’s. Abbreviations lead to disappointments. Discipline, hard work and commitment will achieve the desired results. Their numbers are 5, 17, 20, 26, 32, 39, 47.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): You are in a good position. Take the step that will lead you to the goal of your choice. They are competitive and can make the best of every situation. Trust and believe in yourself and turn a negative into a positive. 5 Stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): Stick to what you know and do best. If you take a chance, it will backfire. Choose your words carefully so as not to offend someone. Take care of unfinished business and avoid criticism. Meet people who put a smile on your face. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Honesty saves you a lot of trouble. If in doubt, ask direct questions. Conversations should reflect what you want. If you are not in advance, you can expect disappointment. Take responsibility for a situation that involves someone you love. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Avoid borrowing or borrowing. Spend what you can afford. Money matters a relationship. Refuse to let anything from your past hold you back. Look for an outlet or hobby that relieves stress. 3 stars

LEO (July 23rd – August 22nd): Your carefree attitude will attract attention. Romance should be a priority. Spending time with someone you love will take your relationship to a higher level. Set personal plans in motion and positive changes will take place. 3 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Think about making changes to avoid exhaustion or overwhelming mental, emotional, or financial challenges. Calm down and live in the moment. Protection from illness, injury and strife. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Check out all the options. Remember to team up with people who share your concerns or aspirations. New friendships will be reliable and lasting. Love is on the rise and personal plans will improve your day. A romantic gesture is encouraged. 4 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): Keep your personal information secret. Take your time, work on projects that you enjoy, and ignore those that are demanding or asking too much. Rest and relaxation should be part of your game plan. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): The power lies in your enthusiasm and ability to persuade even the most uninterested person you meet. Use your talents by doing something that improves your community. Adventure and travel will spark your interest. 5 Stars

CAPRICORN (December 22nd – January 19th): Be prepared for the unexpected. Take control to make sure things go on time and as you want them. Your ability to solve urgent problems will bring the best for everyone. Keep your feelings hidden. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Share your plans with someone you love. A romantic adventure brings you closer to who you love and promotes a positive change in your lifestyle. Adapting to your living space makes your space more comfortable and convenient. 3 stars

PISCES (February 19 – March 20): Review your options before making a decision. Helping others is generous, but your priorities come first. Take care of home affairs or your relationship with someone you love before giving a helping hand to an outsider. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are inventive, adventurous and curious. They are convincing and imaginative.

