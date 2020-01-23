Mary Harron wondered why she didn't want to do American Psycho with Leonardo DiCaprio

advertisement

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mary Harron‘S american psycho, MovieMaker.com has just released a 4-page oral story of the film, which includes interviews with Harron, the co-author Guinevere Turner, Stars Christian Bale and Willem Dafoe, and Bret Easton Ellis, the author of the controversial novel that was adapted by Harron and Turner twenty years ago.

The piece offers interesting insights into the film’s production and pre-production processes, some of which we’ve heard of before – as you may recall, both David Cronenberg and Stuart Gordon were sometimes appropriate to direct the film! – and some of which were first detailed within the piece. If you are a fan, this is a must.

One of the more interesting aspects of the article concerns the cast of Patrick Bateman, the main character in the film, who may or may not be a serial killer. It was Christian Bale, of course, who played the character, a 1980s American business satire in New York City, but some other actors were considered early on.

Billy Crudupto begin with, the project had been added, and so it was Leonardo Dicaprio, But it was Harron who insisted on Bale because she thought DiCaprio was wrong for the role.

Harron explained why she wanted Bale and only Bale to play Bateman. “[Bale] saw the part the way I did, and he got the humor of it. He didn’t consider Bateman cool. I kind of felt that many other actors thought Bateman was cool. And he didn’t. I met a lot of actors, but Christian was the only one who was right. “

When Lionsgate offered DiCaprio instead, Harron insisted that Bale was the only actor who played Patrick Bateman so that she decided to leave the film entirely.

“Of course I think DiCaprio is a great actor, but I thought he was wrong“Harron recalls.” I thought Christian was better for it, and I thought too, and I think my instinct was right, he was carrying huge luggage because he just got off the Titanic and I thought you couldn’t take anyone with you who has a worldwide fan base of 15 year old girls, 14 year old girls and cast him as Patrick Bateman It will be unbearable and everyone will get involved and everyone will be scared. It would be very bad for him and very bad for the film, Because everyone is over it. You will rewrite the script and the rest. And I knew that I could only do this work if I had complete control over it, over the sound and everything. “

She continued, “The other thing is that much of the storyline depends on people confusing Bateman with someone else. Not many people look like Leo DiCaprio. They called me and said we would offer him $ 20 million, but the film’s budget remains at $ 6 million. You’re giving the star tremendous power over this project and basically taking it away from the director if you make it so disproportionate. I just didn’t care. I only made one film, so it was a big deal. But I’ve seen a lot of films that went wrong because they threw a giant star that they shouldn’t have thrown. I thought people would respect that and say oh wow, integrity. But actually I think a lot of people thought I was crazy. After they fired me, I thought about it for a while, God, my career is really ruined because everyone will think I’m crazy because I ran away from it. “

To make it short, Oliver Stone He stepped in to replace Mary Harron in the project, but ultimately his version of the film didn’t happen – and Bale regained the role he was meant for.

Bret Easton Ellis intervened: “Ultimately I think Christian Bale was the better choice at the moment, And of course Leo was allowed to play a version of it as Jordan Belfort on The Wolf of Wall Street, and it was spectacular. “

Visit MovieMaker.com to read the full oral history of American Psycho!

