Mary Grace Caruthers - Villages-News.com

Mary Caruthers

Mary Grace Caruthers, 89, died on January 24, 2020. Mary was born on September 26, 1930 in Orlando, Florida, to Antonio and Josephine (Cafeo) Geraci.

Mary was married to the love of her life, Aubrey Caruthers, for 68 years. She lived in Sumter County for a lifetime after moving to the Wildwood in 1940.

She has been very active in leading and supporting the Sumter County organizations, events and citizens. Mary was a founding member of Sumter County “CowBelles” and was the first president. She held many offices, including as director of state, president and president of state membership. She was recognized by the Florida “CowBelles” as the most outstanding cattle woman in the state. Mary was also a member of the Sumter County Fair Association (former president), Webster Farmer’s Market, Florida Farm Bureau (former director) and an active member of the Oxford Church of Christ.

Mary was known for her catering business in Sumter County for over 30 years. She loved Oxford and was instrumental in the procurement and construction of the Oxford Community Building. She spent many hours on the Wildwood High School Athletics program. In her early years, she enjoyed working alongside Aubrey on her cattle farm and farm. She even took care of loading the watermelon harvest every season. Mary was known throughout the county for her commendable, selfless, and willing dedication to promoting Sumter County.

Mary is owned by her husband Aubrey, daughter Cathy Hinckley, sons Michael Caruthers (Carol) and Mark Caruthers (Lorena), grandchildren Cherae Link (Chuck), Kimberly Hinckley (Ashley), Fredericka Caruthers, Bobby Purvis (Niki) and Brandon Purvis survives. Great-grandchildren Kaia Bush, Lily Bush, Ryder Link, Taylor Purvis and Bevan Purvis, their brother Rudy Geraci (Jane) and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents and son-in-law Dickie Hinckley died before Mary.

On Tuesday, January 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., a tour of the funeral home Banks / Page-Theus will take place in Wildwood, which will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, January 29, at 10:00 a.m.

