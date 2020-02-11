Ciao, BellaNaijarians!

I am still on the right track to visit my dream city of Milan! It is Mary Edoro I have just returned from a 5 day stay in Milan to the largest textile and textile fair in Italy. Milano Unica, I gave you the spoon before I traveled and the experience has undoubtedly exceeded my expectations.

So, without fuss, let me give you the full summary of how everything went!

From the airport, I knew it would be a fantastic trip when I met two of my favorite designers from Nigeria and three fashion fans from Ghana, whom I absolutely admire. May Atafo of Atafo. Bubu Ogisi of IamIsigo, Aisha K. Ayensu of Christie Brown. Nelly Hagan-Aboagye of Duaba Serwa and Claudia Lumor Founder of Glitz Africa Fashion Week; on road.

I arrived in the beautiful city on Monday and checked in to the beautiful one Unahotel Cusani. Take a look at my minimalist bedroom, I really liked it.

After settling in and having a hot shower (it was 6 ° in Milan, folks – I was freezing cold), I joined the others from West Africa to tour the city. We went to that Duomo di Milano, Milan Cathedral and frankly, it is one of the most beautiful buildings I have ever seen – Così Bello! Next we had dinner in the Motta Caffe Bar Milano in 1928 in a breathtaking atmosphere Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II Shopping mall.

After dinner we went shopping and enjoyed the rest of the evening walking and talking.

Milano Unica 30th edition; February 4-6, 2020

panel discussions

The main events started on Tuesday at Fieramilano Rho and it was really wonderful to be part of the delegates from different African countries. The first day was a series of really impressive sessions. We were warmly welcomed and the day started with a panel discussion moderated by the outgoing President of Milano Unica. Ercole Botto Poala, In the discussions, this year’s exhibition theme “Sustainable Creativity” and its importance today were emphasized.

Another panel discussion that really impressed me was the discussion with the Cameroonian designer based in Italy Paul Roger Zenamn and Maria Maddalena del Grosso, the manager for consumer goods at the Italian trade agency.

It was tagged “The African continent: challenges and opportunities of the future markets“. It was really insightful and I represented the Nigerian delegates.

An important aspect of the discussion was that the unrealizable term “Africa is a country” has to change because there are so many different countries and cultures, and this delegation provided the opportunity to bring the African market to Italy and vice versa as care profitable relationships.

On the last day, the event was crowned with a panel discussion called “MU Back to School”. Embedded reinvention, Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Fashion Brand Moncler in conversation with Emanuele Farneti, Editor in chief Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogueabout the history of Moncler and his “embedding of reinvention”.

Here are some key points I learned from the discussion:

As a growing fashion designer you have to;

– Know the DNA of your brand and have a clear purpose

– Understand that collaborations lead to learning experiences and even greater opportunities

– Keep an eye out for market trends and use them / develop with the trends

exhibitions

There were over 6,000 Italian and European textile factories and manufacturers that exhibited high quality products for the spring / summer 2021 season. From vintage to sustainability, it really opened my eyes. The manipulation of fabrics and the size of the textile industry in Europe inspired me.

These were some of my favorites:

The vintage area

The sustainability area

The display of fashion students

The Gen Z area

This area with this Italian wax from the Rati company sparked many discussions among the African delegates

In summary, responsibility, vision, technology and expertise were at the fore of this year’s exhibition, and all exhibitors really stuck to the topic.

Interviews and feedback

I spoke to some Nigerian delegates and a key person from the Italian trade agency about the experience and why it is important to have African delegates on this issue.

Maria Maddalena del Grosso, manager of the Italian consumer goods agency

Patricia Ojoro, CEO / Managing Director of Promoprint Nigeria

Bubu Ogisi, creative director IamIsigo

My highlights

There were 3 Nigerians, 3 Ghanaians, 6 Tanzanians, 2 Ethiopians, 6 Kenyans, 23 Angolans among others, so it was a really interesting mix. I spent my best moments in the company of other Africans. I liked getting to know their fashion industry – what works and what doesn’t. I also discussed how we can all work together to bring the fashion industry in Africa to a higher level.

The experience was definitely phenomenal, from interacting with European manufacturers and also key Africans in the fashion industry, to exploring one of my absolutely favorite cities in the world. I honestly didn’t want to go, but I really longed for Jollof Rice, haha, and now I can’t wait to go back!

Thanks to them Italian trade agency for this amazing opportunity!

See you soon in a town near you * wink *