HOUSTON, Texas – Marwin Gonzalez was the first Houston Astros team player to be involved in a 2017 scandal involving theft of drawing that shook baseball to express regret for the project.

Gonzalez, who is now with the Minnesota Twins, spoke to reporters at the team’s spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I am here to tell how I feel and only that I am repentant of everything that happened in 2017,” he said.

The Astros won the World Series this season and defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games. Last month, Major League Baseball announced that the team was using video replay to steal opposing teams in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The players were knocked on with a trash can and the coach AJ Hinch and the general severely punished manager Jeff Luhnow for one season, depriving the team of first and second-round draft picks in the next two seasons and the franchise with US $ 5 million Punished dollars. Hinch and Luhnow were later fired by owner Jim Crane.

Gonzalez, who signed with the Twins as a free agent last year, said he particularly wanted to “regret the players who were directly affected by this and similar things”.

He was asked about the former Major League pitcher Mike Bolsinger, who had a catastrophic operation against Houston in 2017 with the Blue Jays and was downgraded the next day. Bolsinger filed a lawsuit against the Astros asking for damages and wanting the Astros to lose nearly $ 31 million in 2017 World Cup awards. Instead, the money went to charities in Los Angeles that focused on improving children’s lives.

“I wish we could take it back and do it in other ways, but there is nothing we can do,” he said.

When asked how the scandal affected the 2017 team’s legacy, Gonzalez said it was “difficult to say.”

“It’s difficult to speculate. I still think we’ve had one of the best teams in the past ten years … great talent,” he said.

He also said it was “difficult to measure” whether the Astros had won the World Series without stealing any signs.

“You just have to play ball. It’s hard to know, you’ll never know. It was a great team, also great people. It’s difficult to answer that question,” he said.

Gonzalez said he was still in contact with several of his former Astros teammates, whom he called his “second family”. He said he expected his former team to get a rough reception on the road this season.

“Unfortunately, that’s the way it is, they’re booing,” he said.

Gonzalez said he is focusing on the 2020 Twins team, which he found has a chance of being “great.” This 2020 team includes right-handed Sergio Romo and Kenta Maeda, a starter pitcher for the 2017 Dodgers that Minnesota took over in a Los Angeles trade this week.

Gonzalez said he would address the issue with his Twins teammates who were with the Dodgers in 2017, and found that he had eight months to ally with them.

“I’m sure we’ll have a great relationship,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Chronicle of Houston Astros Fraud Scandal

The video comes from an earlier story.

Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.