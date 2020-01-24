Marvin Wilson appointed 2020 pre-season All-American

advertisement

FSU football had big problems when Marvin Wilson decided to return to the Noles for his A-League season.

Junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was one of the biggest question marks in 2020. The question was what would the defense look like in the trenches without him after he went to the NFL?

Fortunately, he chose his senior season after missing the last four games with a hand injury.

He was one of the best defenders in the country when he was healthy, and the Noles should be much better than previously thought as he will return in 2020.

How much better? Whenever you have an all-American pre-season player on the field, that’s a good thing.

Wilson was named ESPN’s pre-season All-American Thursday:

One of the biggest wins for FSU coach Mike Norvell in the first year of this offseason was Wilson’s decision to return for his senior season. The Seminoles hope this will work just as well as Derrick Brown’s decision to return to Auburn last season. The 6: 5.31-pound Wilson would have been a first-round choice if he’d become a professional, but he said he had not yet completed his FSU deal. He’s returning as the best central defender in college football and will be hungry after undergoing hand surgery and missing the last four games of 2019.

thoughts

I’m excited to see how much better Marvin Wilson can be in 2020. It will make Odell Haggins work specifically with defensive duels and not with the entire line of defense.

Adam Fuller plays an aggressive 4: 3 defense Wilson was hired when he first arrived at the FSU. This should benefit Wilson as he can wreak havoc in the middle of the defense.

The other thing I’m most excited about is his strength and stamina development under coach Josh Storms.

Wilson has always been a hard worker and sets a good example. However, we’ve talked about how Trainer Storms develops workouts to simulate the stress and strain on the soccer field.

The workouts are designed to trigger short bursts, just like Wilson every time he’s on the field.

Wilson has improved his statistics every year when he wears garnet and gold. He improved all of his numbers when he played three games less than last year in 2018.

I expect Marvin Wilson to have a great year and to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft next season.

