When you visit Antonio Pierce’s office in the ASU football building, it may take a moment to read everything that’s on the door.

Pierce is now listed on the school’s website as deputy head coach, linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator. He will also be the co-defensive coordinator with Marvin Lewis after Tony White left for Syracuse.

I said, ‘Do you have more titles? You could be fired three times and still have a job, ”head coach Herm Edwards joked on Monday.

Edwards was with Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station for Newsmakers Week and explained how it has been with some coaching changes lately. For example, offensive coordinator Rob Likens was fired, defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales became the head coach in New Mexico, and his successor Tony White left the team without ever acting as a DC for a game.

“It’s kind of ironic. I was visiting with (Pierce) yesterday and I said you know there are only three people left from the former employees when we were first hired, and it’s AP, it is Coach Shawn Slocum, our special team coach, and (offensive) line coach Dave) Christensen. And everyone else has changed somehow. Some have gone on and looked for different opportunities. Some because of the changed philosophy but the things we did in college and know in professional sports and in every sport, always change. “

The move from White to Syracuse was only the last in a carousel of changes for ASU football, and Edwards was lucky that former special advisor Marvin Lewis, who was previously head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, was ready to join.

“When it came … I had a list, but before I got to the list, Marv went in the door and said,” I’ve got you, “said Edwards.” And I went, “What? Do you have what?” said, “I have it. “Next I said to him:” Let me do it right. Did you tell Peggy, your wife, that you are doing this? Because I have to clarify it with her first. “He said:” Coach, I am there. ”

Lewis and Pierce form the co-defensive coordinator team. Edwards said Lewis would be up while Pierce would be on the field and Lewis would call the games.

“The big part, the big circle, Antonio played for Marvin in Washington when Marvin was the coordinator,” said Edwards. “So he understands the defense.”

