Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to begin shooting in July

advertisement

After a brief panic that seemed like Spider-Man’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was over, Disney and Sony renewed their contract last September to share custody of the web slinger Spider Man The film is scheduled to be added to the Phase 4 series in July 2021.

After comic strip, filming of the still unnamed successor to Spider-Man: homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from home Production is scheduled to start in July this year. Production runs from Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Iceland to November. The film is Marvel Studios’ second project in Iceland after 2013 Thor: The dark world,

advertisement

Spider-Man 3 Publication is scheduled for July 16, 2021. Jon Watts will return to the director’s chair, with Tom Holland (Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ) re-casting their roles. While further details are being kept secret, speculation has been speculated that fan favorite Kraven the Hunter could make his movie debut as the villain of the film.

advertisement