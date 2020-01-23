Marvel's Shang-Chi plans to give Michelle Yeoh her second MCU role

advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings appears to be bringing something new to the Marvel world, and it is now reported that martial arts superstar Michelle Yeoh is in a mysterious role in early conversations.

After reports of the weekend, news quickly spread that Michelle Yeoh was actually in the first negotiations to join the film, with her role supposedly separate from the role she played briefly in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , Second

advertisement

As you can surely remember, Yeoh was previously seen in the MCU as Aleta Ogord for a short cameo in the sequel to the space opera staged by James Gunn. It is very unlikely that she will appear as the same figure in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsWith her martial arts background, she fits perfectly with several prominent roles in Shang-Chi’s squad.

RELATED: Marvel will be big with 4 MCU films in a year in 2021

Of course, Michelle Yeoh would hardly be the first actress to take on different roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gemma Chan will appear in both Captain Marvel and the upcoming The Eternals, Alfre Woodard in Captain America: Civil War and Netflixs Luke Cage and Mahershala Ali, who have also performed in Luke Cage but are now ready to take on the the MCU-based vampire hunter to play in Blade.

Exactly who Michelle Yeoh will be playing in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings remains a closely guarded secret, but with such talent at her side, there is no doubt that the highly skilled actress wonderfully brings everyone to life. And that’s exactly Yeoh’s career, with a back catalog that includes Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Sunshine, Fearless and the Crazy Rich Asians from 2018.

She recently went boldly with a recurring role in Star Trek: Discovery with a possible side effect on the way to where no one has gone before, and with several other significant roles, including the long-awaited Avatar sequels.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings The focus is on the Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, a character created by the writer Steve Englehart and the artist Jim Starlin in the early 1970s. The character is often referred to as the “master of Kung Fu”, but in reality Shang-Chi masters numerous styles of both armed and unarmed combat. The character later acquired the ability to conjure up countless duplicates of himself, which led him to join The Avengers.

The film is slated to begin in Australia later this year with Just Mercy and Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Crettin at the helm of production. The main role as Shang-Chi is played by the relatively unknown actor Simu Liu as well as Awkwafina and Ton Chiu-Wai Leung in supporting roles. Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is expected to appear in February 2021. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.

Topics: Shang-Chi

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac. Critic of Cockney. Enforce his opinion wherever he goes, whether it’s justified or not.

advertisement