Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Series announces cast, character descriptions reveal

Last year, Hulu and the now defunct Marvel Television announced a series of animated shows, including that of M.O.D.O.K.with Patton Oswalt as the title “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing” and research into the dysfunctional home life of the fan favorite super villain.

Although Marvel Television will be integrated into Marvel Studios, the animated shows are not yet complete, and we have details of the entire cast that Oswalt made in the M.O.D.O.K. Series, to which Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The gold mountains), Ben Schwarz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Saturday night live) and Jon Daly (Limit your enthusiasm).

Here are the official character descriptions for the series:

Patton Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K .:

After the super villain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) needs to reinvent itself if he ever wants the chance to regain the things in his life that matter most … outside of the conquest of the world that is. M.O.D.O.K. is about to find out that superheroes are nothing against his latest challenge … a midlife crisis.

Aimee Garcia as Jodie:

Jodie, the wife and mother of M.O.D.O.K. and his children, has seen a late awakening – excited to follow her mommy blog as a lifestyle brand empire and find out who she is as an independent woman in her forties. There are just too many things to do in this world and not enough time to be held back by negativity. And unfortunately for M.O.D.O.K. is what bothered them the most, he.

Ben Schwartz as Lou:

To be honest, M.O.D.O.K. doesn’t get his twelve year old son Lou really not athletic enough to be a jock. Not smart enough to be a nerd. Lou is … well, Lou – a boy who clearly marches in time with his own drum. Lou’s lack of friends, ambition, and hygiene is a constant concern for M.O.D.O.K., who often projects his own insecurities onto his overconfident son.

Melissa Fumero as Melissa:

Despite her father’s “traits”, seventeen-year-old Melissa has become a Heathers-like bee queen in her school and a star in the world of figure skating. Every popular child wants to either go out with her or avoid her terrible anger. Despite her success, Melissa secretly yearns for her father’s approval.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini:

Monica is a brilliant crazy scientist at A.I.M. and the rival of M.O.D.O.K. at work. Monica is clearly more competent and qualified than M.O.D.O.K. and believes that she should lead the organization. After GRUMBL A.I.M. Monica suffers from M.O.D.O.K. until the new management begins to violate her godless experiments. With a common enemy in Austin, M.O.D.O.K. and Monica can finally put their differences aside and work together … if they don’t keep betraying each other.

Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet:

After the evil organization of M.O.D.O.K. Running into the ground, he has to sell it to the Silicon Valley technology giant GRUMBL. GRUMBL sends Austin as “post-merger integration consultant” and new head of M.O.D.O.K. Although M.O.D.O.K. wishes he could just zap Austin into the Negative Zone, M.O.D.O.K. must find new solutions to face Austin’s corporate language and frequent mandatory HR meetings if he ever A.I.M. from Austin’s grip.

Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid:

A gnarly android with the ambition to live, feel and create, but who is forced to spend his days wiping the wounds of his hoverchair on the scalp of his creator M.O.D.O.K. to massage. Although the adaptoid dreams of overwriting his programming and M.O.D.O.K. turn on, there is also a disapproving friendship between these two.

Sam Richardson as Gary:

Gary is a sidekick or beekeeper at A.I.M. who remains deeply loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. tries to remember his name. As M.O.D.O.K. Gary continues to be downgraded within his own organization and is by his side. He always offers his help and unwavering optimism about whether M.O.D.O.K. want it or not.

“I am overwhelmed by our incredibly talented and funny cast of voices, all of whom have brought their specific kind of magic into this strange and wonderful corner of the Marvel universe,” said executive producer and showrunner Jordan Blum with Karim Zreik, SVP, Original Programming & Production, Marvel TV Studios adds: “Patton and Jordan have done an excellent job laying the groundwork for this exceptional ensemble. We are excited to add this cast to the Marvel family.”

