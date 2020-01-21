advertisement

Marvel found the voices of his first cartoon comedy: Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) becomes the Hulu series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. as the titled megalomaniac super villain who dreams of conquering the world.

“After years of setbacks and failures in the fight against the most powerful heroes on earth, M.O.D.O.K. has his evil organization A.I.M. in the ground,” says the official synopsis. “As head of A.I.M. ousted and at the same time concerned with its fragmented marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing will tackle its greatest challenge so far: a midlife crisis! “

The cast also includes Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as the wife of MODOK, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as the 12-year-old son of MODOK and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the 17-year-old daughter of MODOK. old daughter. Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) is the voice of a brilliant crazy scientist at A.I.M. Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Jon Daly (Big Mouth) and Sam Richardson (Veep) complete the ensemble.

* NBC has renewed the ninth season obstacle competition series American Ninja, which will air this summer.

* The Expanse has promoted the following actors to season 5 regular guests, as our sister site Deadline reports: Keon Alexander (who plays Marco Inaros), Nadine Nicole (Clarissa Mao) and Jasai Chase Owens (Felip).

* Chris Hemsworth and National Geographic teamed up for the unwritten series Limitless, in which the actor “wants to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges and showing how to fight aging at every stage of life.”

* Disney + has renewed The World for a second season of 10 episodes, according to Jeff Goldblum. The first season of documentaries ends on Friday January 24th.

* Siren will return to the third season on Thursday, April 2nd at 9 / 8c on Freeform with a premiere in two episodes. In other planning news for the network, Party of Five will conclude its first season with a 90-minute finale on March 4 at 8:30 p.m., while the new comedy “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will reair its pilot episode on FX on Wednesday. January 22nd at 10 p.m.

* Freeform has released a trailer for its new drama Motherland: Fort Salem, which starts on Wednesday March 18th at 9pm:

