Marvel at the launch of a new werewolf at night in April courtesy of Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas

advertisement

Marvel announced this again Werewolf at night Comes to the Marvel universe this April with the kind permission of co-authors Benjamin Jackendoff and Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas. You will be writing a new volume of the classic horror title that deals with a young man named Jake who is dealing with the effects of a family curse while trying to protect his people.

SEE ALSO: Rumor: Marvel’s TV series Moon Knight with werewolf at night

advertisement

“We’re going through a native lens because of my Native American origins,” Taboo told Comicbook.com. “I always liked to tell stories from a natural perspective. Although I was born in Los Angeles, I have really been connected to the Indian country or local communities lately to be of service and to help local youth inspire them, especially when it comes to health and wellbeing. and art and music. That’s why we built our partnership and know that when we create it through a native lens … “

I think werewolf at night is such an interesting character, a cool character. His mythology is really stupid, and it was an exciting opportunity to rework a new mythology and incorporate it into Native American storytelling, ”Jackendoff added. “It really excited us because they said,” All right, cool. We can take the Werewolf by Night brand and stay true to the genre of everything, the creatures, the monsters, the big stuff, all of that, but incorporate it into Native American storytelling, the background and range of Native Americans, but do it anyway It’s a funny adventure story about a kid. ‘ “

Werewolf By Night # 1 is scheduled to go on sale in April.

advertisement