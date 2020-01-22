Marvel announces new Kelly Thompson Black Widow series

advertisement

Marvel announced that this will coincide with the upcoming Marvel Studios film with Scarlett Johansson Black widow will also launch their own brand new, ongoing comic series this April with Eisner nominated writer Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) in collaboration with the artist Elena Casagrande (Catwoman) to solve a deadly riddle that only the greatest spy in the Marvel universe can solve.

“I think Black Widow is an incredibly rich figure because she works well in many different genres, but that can also make her a bit tricky – if you try to do too much with her instead of moving towards a clear vision commit I think you can get into trouble, ”said Thompson. “I’m very interested in the duality of Natasha … so see that this is a recurring theme in this first sheet as she struggles and leans against it. We have some high profile guest stars (and of course some impressive bad guys) but these History has to stand on its own for many reasons, which will be immediately clear in the first edition, very different from any story we have ever seen for it. ”

Check out a teaser trailer for Black widow Here…

Beyond San Francisco’s Golden Gate, Natasha’s whole world will be upset when she faces some of her most terrifying villains. But what happens when they find a way to get them out – more permanent than death? Readers can expect all the intrigue and palpitations that Natasha Ramonoff is known for, as well as appearances by characters like Red Guardian and Yelena Belova! With this new series, 2020 will be Black Widow’s greatest adventure to date!

Black Widow # 1 will be available in April 2020.

