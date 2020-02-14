A Nashville jury has held Martina McBride and her husband John McBride liable in a lawsuit filed by an employee who claimed that the Nashville energy couple fought him after filing a complaint alleging that they had unpaid interns with their inclusion in the Nashville unfairly exploited complex, Blackbird Studio.

John McBride is a celebrated sound engineer in Nashville, and Blackbird is one of the most famous recording studios in Music City that works not only with country acts, but also with artists from various genres such as Alabama, Ed Sheeran, the White Stripes, and Taylor Swift, Styx and more.

Blackbird’s former manager, Richard Hanson, who had worked in the studio for five years, filed a lawsuit against the couple in June 2018 after claiming to have violated the law by abusing unpaid interns who were underway who had worked at Blackbird for years. Hanson claimed that the McBrides ignored him when they shared his concern about the treatment of interns, and claims that John McBride released him an hour after he announced that he had filed an official complaint with the state. Hanson then sued under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and the Tennessee Public Protection Act, claiming that his release was in retaliation for his complaint.

In a decision on Friday, February 7, a Nashville jury ruled that McBrides and Blackbird were responsible for retaliation against Hanson and, at the judge’s discretion, awarded him $ 100,000 in damages, $ 59,000 in back payment, and damages $ 59,000.

“When he saw the exploitation of unpaid interns and other employees, Mr. Hanson refused to remain silent and was wrongfully dismissed,” said Hanson’s lawyer Brian Winfrey in a Morgan & Morgan press release. “We believe that the jury’s verdict was fair and we are pleased that they have recognized the impact of the retaliatory measures on Mr. Hanson’s life.”

Hanson claimed that the abuses he witnessed were to get unpaid interns to demolish studio equipment, pick up groceries, take-away groceries, and clean bathrooms. He claimed that an intern was even sent to the McBrides’ house with a gun to search for a possible intruder, although the intern had no firearm experience. He also claimed that the couple shouted at interns for not performing the personal errands and duties that had nothing to do with their duties at Blackbird.

“It seemed that the main beneficiaries of the internship program (the McBrides) were the McBrides rather than the unpaid interns,” said Hanson in his lawsuit. “The defendants made it clear to (Hanson) that the unpaid internship program was a means of recruiting free workers that they would otherwise have to pay for the work.”

Martina McBride denied Hanson’s allegations at the time of his submission in a statement to the Tennessean newspaper in Nashville, saying: “Blackbird Studios worked with the Department of Labor and found that the allegation was not supported by the facts. John and I have created a culture at Blackbird that is familiar and supports everyone who walks through their doors. “

Blackbird Studio declined to comment on the jury’s decision when it was reached by phone.

