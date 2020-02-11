After the Irishman was completely ruled out at Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards, director Martin Scorsese seemed to respond and shared a funny Instagram photo of himself with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award, which he received at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in November. The photo of the legendary filmmaker also had a co-star, daughter Francesca Scorsese’s Micro Pom Yeti.

Scorsese shared the photo without any caption. Fracesca also posted it on Yeti’s Instagram page and asked fans to write captions.

“I’m out of here. Enough — enough. Got my dog ​​and my (haha) … sculpture. Don’t you know all art? No peace, no art. No art, no peace. (Peace) man.” A fan wrote.

“From now on, I want you to put an equal amount of blueberries in each muffin,” joked another.

“If this Pepsi check is canceled,” joked another.

Although the Irishman was nominated for 10 Oscars, the Netflix thriller came home empty-handed. The film’s nominations included Best Film, Best Director for Scorsese, Best Supporting Actor for Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, Best Adapted Screenplay for Steven Zaillian and Best Editing for Thelma Schoonmaker.

Although Scorsese won nothing on Sunday night, he was still hailed as the giant of the cinema that he is. South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, who was awarded the best director for Parasite, paid tribute to the Goodfellas director in his acceptance speech.

“Thank you very much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart:” The most personal is the most creative, “said Bong.” This quote comes from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. The nomination was a great honor. I never thought I would win. “

Scorsese received the Visionary Award of the Palm Springs International Film Festival in November. Although The Irishman was released by Netflix and praised the streamer for supporting his film, he also criticized the use of algorithms to suggest films to viewers.

“I am concerned that images are suggested by algorithms,” Scorsese reports. “I know, I’m also dealing with it. The algorithms tell you if you like that, you might like it. And if you don’t enjoy it right away, there is something else and something else after that. In fact, that’s what I do Bottom line happens that you end up being pretty nervous, which is not a bad thing. You only choose one way, and the algorithm is dangerous because it harms your creative, I think. “

“You have to get a picture of yourself by looking creatively,” he said later. “I can easily fall in and never come back.”

In the end, Scorsese remarked that the art of film “cannot survive without business … I have to say that business cannot survive without the art made by people who have something to say.”

Scorsese’s only Oscar for Best Director goes to The Departed. He has been nominated for the award eight times.

