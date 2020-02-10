Martin Scorsese, the director of the critically acclaimed film The Irishman, received a miserable Oscar for 2020 after not winning a single category.

Scorsese, whose film was nominated in 10 different categories, did not win a single prize after being overcome by Sam Mendes Film and Bong Joon-ho’s South Korean project Parasite in 1917.

The film, an epic thriller directed by Scorsese, was written by Steven Zaillian and is based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 non-fiction book I Heard You Paint Houses.

With an all-star cast of names like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jesse Plemons and much more, the film for the 92nd Academy Awards could not be launched single victory.

Despite his hype and critical acclaim, Scorsese has lost the unfortunate label of being the first director to record two films against each other at the Oscars – the first time in 2002 when his film Gangs of New York went flying opportunity ,

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are featured in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic post-war organized crime saga that, from the perspective of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a Hustler and killer at his side some of the perpetrators worked, was told the most notorious figures of the 20th century, ”says the film’s synopsis.

“For decades, the film has recorded one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of the legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, its rivalries and connections to mainstream politics. “

