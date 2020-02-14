STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Remy Martin scored 24 points, including an important layup in the last 32 seconds, and helped Arizona state to win a 74-69 win over Stanford on Thursday night.

Alonzo Verge Jr. added 19 points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight and sixth out of seven overall. Kimani Lawrence had 11 points.

Tyrell Terry reached his career high with 24 points for the cardinal (16-8, 5-6), who lost his sixth place in seven games after opening the conference game 4-0.

Jaiden Delaire added 11 points for Stanford, who had defeated the Sun Devils seven of their previous eight trips to the Maples Pavilion.

The cardinal shaved nine points after a 13-point deficit to play a draw within 50:46. 13:33 was still left to play, but the State of Arizona returned to open an 11-point lead by just over five minutes.

Terry instigated a run that brought Stanford to the last minute within 68-65, but two costly sales blocked the comeback offer.

Arizona shot 60% (15 out of 25) of the field in the first half and led up to 14 points before Stanford (50%, 11 out of 22) halved the lead.

Terry stole the ball in half with 13 seconds left and hit a layup to get the cardinal into the break within 36-29.

State of Arizona: Martin, the sixth player to score at least 20 points against Stanford, jumped two places to 24th place on the Sun Devils list of all time. … Verge Jr. continues his recent goal. The Junior Guard has scored an average of 17 points in the last six games. He has averaged 6.2 in his last five games.

Stanford: Leading scorer and rebounder Oscar da Silva was unavailable due to a head injury against Colorado. He is 10th in Pac-12 and his 60.2% shooting is among the top 25 in the nation. Terry scored 20 or more points for the eighth time and scored double digits in all but one of his 23 games.

Arizona State: Plays in California on Sunday.

Stanford: hosts Arizona on Saturday.

