Martin Luther King, Jr. events in Waco | KWKT

WACO, TX – The country honors Monday. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Various events will be held in Waco to celebrate the life and work of the civil rights leader.

Here is an overview of events and programs in Waco to honor Dr. Legacy’s legacy. Martin Luther King, Junior on Monday January 20:

* Start your day at the Doris Miller Family YMCA for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast. The free event is open to the public and takes place from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

* The 24th annual Peace March and Observance, organized by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, takes place from 9 am to noon. in Indian Spring Park in the center of Waco. Lunch and entertainment follow in the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 MLK Jr. Blvd.

* Mission Waco organizes an MLK day celebration at Jubilee Theater from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

* Keep Waco Beautiful and Waco Paddle Company organizes the annual MLK Service Day Brazos River Cleanup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cleaning products are provided. Volunteers must dress appropriately for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes, and bring a reusable water bottle. The meeting point is at the Waco Paddle Company truck, 200 S. University Parks Dr. Click here to register.

* Family-friendly movies for MLK Day are offered from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Waco Family YMCA (6800 Harvey Dr.)

* Bring a candle and be part of the 33rd annual Candlelight Vigil. The wake will take place at 6 p.m. at the historic suspension bridge, 300 MLK Jr. Blvd.

