Martin Luther King Jr. Day opening times: Are Target, Walmart and Costco open?

advertisement

The third Monday in January officially marks the birthday of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. Also known as MLK Day, the date is a holiday in the US.

MLK Day has been celebrated in the American calendar since 1983, after a campaign to create the vacation after the murder of Martin Luther King in 1968.

Today marks a day of reflection, for the life and dedication of the man at the forefront of the Civil Rights movement in America.

advertisement

King said famously in 1963: “I have a dream that one day my four little children will live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

READ MORE: Martin Luther King SHOCK claim revealed: “The FBI silenced him”

Is Costco open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Although many stores are closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Costco stores remain open.

Costco traditionally closes for New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Click HERE to know for sure if the opening hours of your store on January 20 will be affected.

advertisement