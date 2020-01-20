Martin Luther King Jnr day closure: are schools closed today?

advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020 falls on January 20 this year because Americans remember one of their most valued civil rights leaders. Although many people will enjoy today as part of a long weekend, others are not so lucky that they have to go back to work.

Are schools closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the first in 1986 after Congress passed a bill making the civil rights leader’s birthday a national holiday in 1983.

Since Congress passed the law and then President Ronald Reagan signed the law, Martin Luther King Jr. Day became a federal holiday, offering some people a day off sanctioned by the government.

Along with non-essential federal agencies, some schools close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

However, only public school students have a guaranteed day off because private schools use their own schedule.

The same rules also apply to most workplaces, as only employees of non-essential public authorities are entitled to leave.

Employees with private companies may have a day off on Martin Luther King Day, but workplaces are not required by law to provide one.

As such, Americans will find that the stock market, post office and banks are all closed today and mail deliverers are not delivering.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of the three celebrated in the US that commemorates individuals.

Apart from Dr. King, only George Washington and Christopher Columbus celebrate holidays.

Technically, George Washington’s birthday, which falls on February 17, also commemorates Abraham Lincoln, because his birthday is on February 12, meaning many people know it as President’s Day.

Most federal holidays in the US are celebrated on a floating Monday, or in rare cases a floating Thursday.

When are the US federal holidays in 2020?

American citizens observe a total of 10 federal holidays each year, they are:

– New Year’s Day – January 1

– Martin Luther King Jr Day – January 20

– Birthday of George Washington (President’s Day) – February 17

– Memorial Day – 25 May

– Independence Day – 3 July

– Labor Day – 7 September

– Columbus Day – October 12

– Veterans Day – 11 November

– Thanksgiving Day – November 26

– Christmas Day – December 25

