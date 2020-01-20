Martin Luther King Day 2020 events at Hampton Roads, NE, North Carolina

advertisement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Cities everywhere celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent and well-known civil rights activist who spread his message of equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement in America.

Here is a list of events that everyone can attend!

Norfolk

advertisement

The city of Norfolk will organize a ceremony full of music and performances on January 20 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theater, 1010 Church Street. Doors open at 9 a.m. After the ceremony, the audience is invited to go to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to march for a wreath-laying ceremony.

We will overcome: a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be performing at the Attucks Theater on January 31 from 7:30 PM. – 9.30 p.m. with Damien Sneed and the Hampton University Concert Choir.

Virginia beach

Join the ‘Keep the Dream Alive Breakfast’ organized by the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference as they share the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast and the program are included in the ticket price. The event takes place on January 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., located at the E. Ray Cox Convocation Center on 395 Old Great Neck Road.

Hampton

Made to Flourish celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service with a school stock and brunch in honor of the work of students and teachers. The event takes place at HarborPointe Community Church, 351 East Mercury Blvd., organizes the event on January 20 from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

The city of Hampton honors “people who worked for civil rights and social justice in Hampton” during her Hampton Heroes dedication at the Convention Center on January 20 at 1 p.m.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and the Hampton University program are open to the public on January 20. The march starts at 10:15 am on the Emancipation Oak campus with the program following at Rober C. Ogden Hall at 11 am.

Williamsburg / James City County

Manteo

On January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island offers access for half the price to any person who brings a non-perishable food or hygiene item for his food ride. All donations go to the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

Do you have an event that we have not mentioned? Email us at takingaction@wtkr.com with information about events.

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement