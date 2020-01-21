Martin Lewis' 'secret' gap for 80% off designer shoes at Office and Schuh

advertisement

If you are a fan of designer trainers, you know that this can be an expensive habit. There is no better feeling than opening a new pair, although your account balance may not match.

However, money-saving expert Martin Lewis has come up with an ingenious loophole to get serious discounts on designer shoes and sneakers, and you could save serious money.

He revealed everything this morning and said, “Shh! Secret shoe sales.

“The chain stores” Office “and” Schuh “have separate websites with mega discounts.

“This is an inventory that may be very little wear and tear.

“So you get a pair of Puma sneakers, usually £ 62.00 for £ 21.00.”

However, with the secret, Martin believes that if you want to have a couple, you have to be quick.

He explained: “Although, as I tell you, so many people will flood the inventory and there will not be much, see this as more of a hint to check in a few weeks if inventory increases will likely be on and you might just be able to bargain. “

When the Manchester Evening News visited Schuh Imperfects’ website, there was still a wide selection of shoes in all sizes, including bargains from Tommy Hilfiger, Timberland, Toms, New Balance, Nike and Adidas.

There were also great bargains on the Office Offcuts website, including shoes and sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Converse, Calvin Klein, Hunter and Ugg.

