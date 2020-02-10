Martin Lewis, 47, appeared at ITV’s Martin Lewis Money Show tonight, where the money-saving expert showed the British how to get the best deals on car insurance.

SORN stands for Legal off-road notification,

This tells DVLA that your car is not parked or is not used on public roads.

Martin announced that the DVLA has done this to register uninsured drivers.

“We live in a world of automatic renewal,” Martin proclaimed on the show.

“[It is] a world in which insurance companies automatically renew you. So you still have cover and don’t break the law.

However, Martin warned: “But the problem with automatic renewal is a sin!

“It’s a money-saving sin and you shouldn’t be doing it.”

Why shouldn’t you automatically renew your car insurance?

The money-saving expert explained that the automatic renewal will take place when you have reached the end of your insurance contract. Your insurer will automatically renew your contract with them, but that doesn’t mean you get the best deal.

“You could miss out on savings with another provider,” he said.

Martin went on to explain that drivers should compare insurance contracts with other providers in advance for the best savings, but when should you do a comparison?

Martin said: “To get the best price, you should do a comparison 21 days before the auto renewal.

“The price drops quickly from 30 days to around 25 days. Gradually, after 21 days, there is a gradual increase until just before the renewal when it shoots up again, ”he explained.

So when it comes to car insurance, it pays to be “the early bird that catches the worm”.

The expert explained that the price difference on the day of the extension, compared to 21 days earlier, could potentially save a car owner hundreds of pounds.

He explained that companies tend to charge drivers a higher fee if they insure their car too late because they consider them to be “high-risk drivers” while people who take the time to review business long before the renewal risk drivers are classified as “low” – which means that their insurance costs are much lower.

What else can you do to reduce car insurance costs?

According to the Money Saving Expert, a car owner needs to do six steps to get the best deal on cheap car insurance.

Step 1 – Compare multiple comparison pages

“Combine comparison sites, I’m trying to use three because different sites use different insurers.” So if you use more, you have access to more stores.

Step 2 – Add Direct Line and Aviva

“[Check] Direct Line and Aviva – because they are not represented on other comparison websites.”

Step 3 – black box insurance / multi-car discount

“It’s especially good for young drivers if they haven’t found a cheap deal.”

Step 4: special circumstances? Try it with a broker

“If you have special circumstances for the best offer, try a bespoke offer from a broker.”

Step 5: Against logical savings: adding additional divers / more extensive can be cheaper

“Adding a more experienced driver to your insurance policy can cut costs and in some cases save hundreds of pounds. Some insurers see a lower risk in those who choose “comprehensive”. Lower the price. “

Step 6: haggle

“If nothing else works, ask your current provider about the price I found. Can you keep up with the price?”