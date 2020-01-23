Martin Lewis: Money Saving Expert unveils deal to get 'free' McDonalds this weekend

advertisement

Martin Lewis, the money-saving expert, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this morning to share his best money-saving deals of the week, including how Britons can get a McDonalds meal for free this weekend.

According to Martin, Britons can get a free portion of regular fries from McDonald’s tomorrow (January 24) and on Sunday (January 26) they can also get a free McMuffin.

“Tomorrow you can get regular free French fries, normally £ 1ish, and on Sunday, January 26, you can get a free McMuffin, normally £ 2ish,” he said.

According to Martin, no other items need to be purchased to qualify for the deal.

He said: “(To get) the freebies that you don’t need to buy anything else, just show the code you find in the app at the checkout.”

However, the money-saving expert warned that not all restaurants are participating.

“Most but not all McDonald’s restaurants participate – you can easily see via the app if your local restaurant is included,” he explained.

Returning, Odeon’s £ 5ish movie tickets are on sale again at Groupon until Friday, March 6, Martin said.

A deal that was previously emphasized by the money-saving expert has returned to the bargain and entertainment app, Groupon.

“Go online to dealon Groupon before Friday, March 6, and you can get five Odeon tickets for £ 23.75 or two for £ 11.50 (taking into account the 75 p per ticket booking fee),” said Martin.

According to Martin, “no fewer than 9 million customers are on their mobile without a contract and can switch for free.”

And many Britons notice that they pay enormously too much because the prices for a new sim have dived in recent years.

“Remember that while there are many different providers, most of the four major networks piggyback, essentially borrow their network space,” Martin said.

“And so many people tell me that you don’t want to change networks because you’re worried about signal changes, this is an easy way to stay on the same network and take advantage of new customer offers,” he explained.

Here are the best deals

Three: iD mobile 1GB data, unlimited minutes and SMS for £ 6 / month on a one-month contract (it’s £ 5 / month if you go through many comparison sites, including Compare The Market, Broadband Choices and Uswitch). Smarty – a no-nonsense Three sim – has 30GB data sim with unlimited minutes and texts for £ 10 / month, also a one-month ongoing contract.

02: Sky Mobile takes 02 and has a 3 GB SIM card with an unlimited number of minutes and SMS for £ 6 / month with a 12-month contract. GiffGaff also has 6 GB on 02’s network with unlimited minutes and SMS for £ 10 / month on a one-month contract.

EE: Virgin Mobile is piggybacking from EE and has a 2 GB with 1,000 minutes and unlimited SMS for £ 6 / month on a 12-month contract or 8 GB with 5,000 minutes for £ 9 / month.

Vodafone: Vodafone’s Basic sim is 1.5 GB for £ 6 / month with unlimited minutes and texts with a 12-month contract or Voxi has 8 GB sim with unlimited minutes and texts for £ 10 / month with a contract of 0ne month.

