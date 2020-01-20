Martin Lewis: Money Saving Expert says Marcus savings accounts and nationally the best interest

advertisement

Martin Lewis is the money-saving expert who has shared more top tips for Britons. Speaking about the Martin Lewis Money Show, he told viewers the best savings accounts currently available. Britons might see savings by switching to the Marcus account, he suggested tonight.

Many people open a savings account to get the most out of their money.

Because there are so many different accounts available, it can be a challenge to know which account will be most interested.

advertisement

Speaking of savings accounts, he said: “Saving is when you store money in a defined place where your capital is absolutely protected and you receive a predetermined amount of interest that you know in advance.

“Saving is total security for your money, you can lose compared to inflation, but what you put into it is your money and the capital that you put into it is protected.”

READ MORE: Martin Lewis reveals how the value of Nectar card points at Sainsbury’s can be doubled – act now

Appeared in his show, Martin told Britten that they may want to opt for a top account for easy access savers.

He said: “Top easy access is the obvious starting point. The best account for easy access at the moment is Marcus.

“Easy access means you can put money in it whenever you want and get it out whenever you want.”

He revealed that the Marcus savings account currently offered the best rates, namely 1.35 percent.

NOT MISSING

The Money Saving Expert also revealed that the national current account could help the British increase their interest.

He added: “Nationwide flex direct is a bank account, not a savings account.

“Put in money and you earn five percent on up to £ 2500 for the first year. It is good for people with smaller lump sums. “

Last week Martin appeared on Good Morning Britain to provide more information about the savings accounts with the best interest rates.

He said Santander 123 accounts were about to lower their interest rates and what this would mean for customers.

“Santander announced huge changes to its popular 123 and 123 Lite current accounts,” Martin said. “And for most this means that it will be a ‘dead duck’.

“The interest earned falls from 1.5 percent AER to one percent AER on balances to £ 20,000, which means that the maximum amount that savers can earn with the account will fall by around £ 100 a year.”

He explained that customers had to switch and revealed the accounts with the best rates.

“Santander 123 is now for the most part a ‘dead duck’ current account. There is little reason to stick to it, “Martin added.

“Instead, as soon as the Santander interest rate falls, you can transfer your savings to a better paying account.

“The best savings account with easy access currently pays 1.35 percent with Marcus Bank.”

advertisement