Martin Lewis: Money Saving Expert reveals how you can save at Specsavers, Office and Schuh

Martin Lewis often shares the latest deals on how viewers can save money. This week he appeared on the small screen to tell viewers how to get a free eye test at Specsavers. He also revealed how you can get discounted items at retail giants Office and Schuh.

He told viewers that this can be booked online and only works in certain stores.

Martin explained that Britons should check the exact deal in their branch to get the best discount.

“You must book the test online or by calling your branch,” he added.

“It is worth mentioning the voucher when you book. Some stores only give a free eye test when you buy £ £ + glasses, so check if the voucher first includes this requirement.

“If this is the case, the voucher will state clearly:” Free eye test with the purchase of a complete pair of glasses “.”

With Black Friday and Boxing Day in the past, customers may have trouble finding good bargains.

However, Martin appeared this morning today to tell customers how to get cheap shoes from Office and Schuh.

He said: “Office chains Office and Schuh each have a website – separate from their normal online store – where you can buy a pair of mega-reduced, ex-display shoes that may have suffered some wear after people fitted them into the store.

“The websites look a bit like an online flea market where each pair of shoes is listed separately – a little on eBay or Facebook Marketplace – along with a clear photo of the exact pair you receive, and any defects are listed in the Description.”

Martin explained that customers can get shoes for a very affordable price.

By doing this, they can get around 30 percent off items with a full price, but shoppers must act quickly.

He added: “Prices vary depending on how noticeable the defect is, but usually you save around 30 percent on the normal full price.

“For example, you can get a pair of Puma Suede sneakers for £ 21 – the full price is £ 62 – Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for ladies for £ 67 – normally £ 100 – and men’s Vans sneakers for £ 31 – normally £ 65 “

However, Martin told viewers that they had to act quickly to take advantage of the deal.

He added: “The stock on these sites can be broken down, so chances are that there are not many shoes left to choose from this week, and you may have to come back later.”

