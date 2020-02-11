48-year-old Martin Lewis used his social media to shed light on the confusing issue of British TV licenses. In a tweet yesterday, he clarified the dark topic.

On the contrary, Martin answered her shock. They added: “I never knew that. I thought it was going to fund the BBC! It’s basically a tax to watch TV. “

Martin replied, “In fact that’s why it’s called the TV license, not the BBC license.”

What is the TV license fee?

As of April 2019, the annual television license fee increased from £ 150.50 to £ 154.50.

It is possible to pay this by direct debit monthly, which is a monthly amount of £ 12.88.

For a black and white TV, the license costs £ 52 a year.

Last night on the Martin Lewis Money Show, the expert revealed how to get cheaper auto insurance.

“Lowering car insurance costs is less about common sense than about small changes in your behavior that can cause a big jump in prices,” he said in the program.

“Nowadays you have to be [auto] insured if you have a car. The only time you don’t need it is when you have a SORN,” he revealed.

A SORN is used to inform the DVLA that your car is not parked or is being used on public roads.

Martin announced that the DVLA has done this to register uninsured drivers.