Martin Lewis explains how you can lower hundreds of energy bills - you don't have to switch

advertisement

Even more, even if you are afraid of changing companies, you may be able to save £ 100 right now and stay with your existing provider. So because we are in the middle of winter, carpe diem (translation: get rid of your buttocks and try it).

Are you one of the 11 million that pays too much?

Anyone who works at a large six-company – British Gas, Eon, EDF, Npower, Scottish Power and SSE – and that is at their standard rate (that is almost everyone who hasn’t switched over in the last year).

advertisement

Even if you are not there, because prices have fallen rapidly in the last year, many can still save. A major problem is that many people assume that energy companies have one price. They do not.

They can have many different rates – yes, that literally means they charge different people totally different amounts for the same thing. So the key is to make sure that you become one of those who are taxed less, not more.

To prove this, the British gas and EDF standard rates as I write this pay around the price cap of £ 1,178 per year – for typical use (if you use more or less, you pay more or less in proportion).

However, both providers have a different rate of less than £ 900 / year for the same use, and they are fixed deals – so you know the rate won’t rise for a year.

That means it is £ 280 / year cheaper for the same gas, the same electricity, the same safety and the same service – just a different price.

And even better, both rates allow not only new but also existing customers to get them – as long as you do it the right way.

NOT MISSING:

Martin Lewis reveals that more than a million are missing to get £ 1,150, is it? (VIDEO)

Martin Lewis explains how you can get ‘free’ £ 175 in an easy money-saving deal (EXPERT TIP)

Martin Lewis: How homeowners can save thousands of pounds on mortgage – would you? (EXPERT COMMENTS)

Of course, those who want to move can save even more. Currently, the cheapest deals on the market are around £ 830 / year for typical use.

So if you are willing to change companies, go there and you could pay £ 350 / year less.

On the back of me about this on television, Melanie recently said: ‘I just watched Martin Lewis and made an energy comparison. By staying with my supplier, I can save £ 355 / year. Thank you.”

You can’t just get these deals – you have to do it the right way. Energy companies don’t just move you to cheaper deals. These are generally reserved for proactive switchers.

This is all about using a comparison site such as my www.cheapenergyclub.co.uk, which is a whole market (and contains a “stick with my existing provider” filter).

It also gives £ 25 cashback per dual fuel switch, which you would not get directly, or any comparison sites approved by www.ofgem.gov.uk. For Northern Ireland, use www.consumercouncil.org.uk.

There are two reasons for doing this:

There is no cheapest provider. Your cheapest depends on where you live and how much you use. A comparison site works it out for you and tells you the exact saving. Some (although not all) cheap rates – including the cheapest from British Gas, EDF and E.on, are ONLY AVAILABLE through comparison sites.

advertisement