Martha Stewart is not a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle

advertisement

Martha Stewart will not buy the vagina-scented candle from Gwyneth Paltrow. The goop product is sold out, and even if Stewart wanted one, she had to wait for it on the company’s website. In a new interview, Stewart was asked about the controversial company’s new candle scent, and she didn’t seem particularly impressed, although she apparently knew the reason why the candle was sold out. Paltrow and Goop have no problem expanding the limits of their advertising.

In a new interview, Martha Stewart was asked about the goop candle “This Smells Like My Vagina”. She didn’t seem to know about it, but she knew everything about Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow. She was not in the least surprised that the candle sold. Stewart says, “I’m sure it’s sold out. She’s doing this kind of irritation … she’s trying to reach the public to listen to her and that’s great …” Stewart then explained, “Let her do her thing and I wouldn’t buy this candle. “

advertisement

One way to describe Goops Marketing is irritating, and it’s also a good way to put it, as most people refer to their products as “snake oil”. A candle that is believed to smell like the lower half of Gwyneth Paltrow has always been a bestseller, even at $ 75 a piece. Martha Stewart believes, however, that she knows the audience that buys them all up, and it’s not “all American”. Stewart says, “I think it’s not America. I think there are a lot of people who are horny.” Stewart could have a good point there.

Martha Stewart isn’t the only one who responded to Goop’s recent marketing stunt with scented candles. Dwayne Johnson was joking about a testicular candle, but he wasn’t doing so well. Instead, he went to the drawing board for shampoo and concentrated on his acting career again. Aside from all the jokes, Stewart, also a brilliant self-marketer, knows good marketing when she sees it. The candle “This Smells Like My Vagina” was advertised and sold out at the right time.

Netflix’s The Goop Lab will premiere next week, so the vagina candle was most likely a smart way to get people to talk about Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the show. The show is basically a long infomercial to bring people with goop products that have been labeled unregulated and sometimes unhealthy. Maybe in a few weeks Gwyneth Paltrow will forget that she even made a vagina-scented candle, as she forgets in various Marvel films.

The company is already worth nearly a few million dollars and is trying to figure out those numbers that the Netflix series will more than likely help with. Even if the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle is put up for sale again, Martha Stewart will not buy it for the time being. You can read the interview with Stewart below on the YouTube channel “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72N3Oy_9jjk [/ embed]

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.

advertisement