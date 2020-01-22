advertisement

On Sunday 5, 2020, Cognac giant Martell Nigeria heralded the New Year in grand style at the recent All White Beach PartyAppointment with Martell. The annual event witnessed the attraction of the Lagos crowd, consisting of nightlife enthusiasts, Cognac enthusiasts and a pack of beautiful socialists, permeating the atmosphere of liveliness and excitement.

The exclusive party that was held in the striking new Skyfall Beach front presented Lekki for a great atmosphere with a rare mix of lifestyle and nature at its best. In attendance, Media personalities; Ehiz, Must Abebe, Uti Nwachukwu, Taymesan, Ex BBN stars-Venita, Ike, Top socialites; Sophia Momodu, Bizzle Osikoya, Fashion stylists; Moses Ebite and Jennifer Oseh including remarkable personalities.

Presented by DMW “HypeMan” Special Spesh, the all-white beach affair with DJ performances Result, Paranormal and Last don, Guest artists; L.A.X, SettUp and a few others who excited the crowd of immersive music and sounds.

With all the characteristics of wealth in experiences, plush settings and aesthetics, Martell Nigeria has indeed set the tone for a year of all-round bold statements.

