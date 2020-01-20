Marta Kauffman, creator of 'Friends', pours cold water hoping to see you again with scripts

advertisement

The reunion everyone is talking about looks less and less hopeful. Not long ago, HBO Max announced that it is planning to see friends again when the new streaming service is launched this year. Lately, however, any report reporting the possibility has made the probability seem less and less.

Marta Kauffman, one of the inventors of the series, spoke to reporters at the Producer Guild Awards and spoke about the possible reunion. It turns out that this won’t be a real restart. Kauffman said it was not “nothing scripted,” which means there will be no reprisals for the role of the legendary six characters.

“If it was the right thing to do, if it was the six of us thinking together, talking about their experiences and the consequences, then I am completely behind it … We will not do anything with scripts,” she said.

advertisement

Deadline announced three days ago that reunification seemed unlikely after financial disputes caused the reef between the producers and the performers.

“There’s interest everywhere, yet we can’t get everyone to push the button,” said Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief creative officer, as he discussed the show on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “It’s just maybe today.”

This happened after an announcement in December that the gang would come together as HBO had serious talks about getting it going again in some way.

“And all I’m going to say is: ‘We’re talking about it,'” said platform manager Bob Greenblatt. “We thought about what it could be and whether everyone is really on board and interested. And if so, we can make the right deals for everyone. We start it as a special. It is possible that it is there.” Be something that is still going on, but it would be gradual. We are a long way from that. ‘

Friends has had a tremendous rebirth in recent years thanks to its illustrious run on Netflix. The series’s streaming service was discontinued in late 2019 when the rights passed to HBO Max.

When Netflix announced that the series would no longer be in use, fans weren’t particularly pleased. When it was revealed, the service sent out a brief statement.

“We are sorry that friends are going to the Warner steam service in early 2020 (in the United States). Thanks for the memories, gang, “said Netflix.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement