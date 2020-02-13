MART, Texas. Road improvements and clean water come to the city of Mart. This happens after the USDA has approved a $ 17 million financing package.

During the city council meeting on Monday, the board unanimously agreed to accept the money.

A resident says it will be a long time since the roads need to be modernized.

“It doesn’t matter which roads you drive on, you will encounter bumps and potholes,” says Cheyenne Faber.

The road repair is divided into 5 phases, with the water pipes under the city streets being replaced.

The city’s water treatment facilities and filter system will also be improved.

Of the $ 17 million, the USDA donated $ 5 million to the project. According to city administrator Kevin Schaffer, this is the largest USDA project in the state’s history.

Mart took out a $ 12 million loan with an interest rate of less than 2%. This will pay off in the next 40 years.

“What I’m most proud of is that we get this money and we don’t raise taxes,” says Schaffer.

To repay the loan, the city will sell its clean water to rural areas like Axtell. Both road and water projects will start simultaneously in the next 6 weeks.