Marstons PLC warned on Friday of higher costs in the pub business for the second half of 2020 and said that beer volumes declined slightly in the first four months of 2020 compared to the previous year.

The British chain

MARS, -4.44%

A recent announcement of a 6.2% increase in the UK minimum wage is expected to increase costs by around £ 2m to £ 3m ($ 2.6m to $ 3.9m).

The London-listed company announced that beer volumes in the four months to January 18 are expected to be slightly below those of the previous year as off-trade performance weakened in December, particularly in inventory sales. The result meets management expectations.

The company announced that pub revenue increased 1.0% over the four months, due to continued growth in beverage sales. Costs are expected to match previous year’s expenses and Christmas sales were strong with comparable sales growth of 4.5%.

The company announced that as part of its plan to reduce its debt by £ 200m by 2023, it has raised its sales target from the recent £ 70m to £ 85m to £ 90m ,

“We are making excellent progress in our debt reduction strategy, well ahead of our original 2023 target,” said CEO Ralph Findlay, adding that the company “has performed credibly in a challenging market.”

