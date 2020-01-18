Mars mission of the UAE: What you need to know about it - News

advertisement

The UAE’s mission to Mars is going to “bring hope for the Arabs,” especially with the ongoing challenges and conflicts in the region, said a senior official from the UAE’s Space Agency.

This is the first time that an Arab country reaches deep space, an expression that describes the space beyond the atmosphere of the earth and of the moon. And in particular the spacecraft Hope of the UAE will cover more than 60 million kilometers in seven months to reach the orbit of Mars.

The UAE already set a record for the region last year when the first Emirati went into space, making him the first Arab to reach the International Space Station. In July, the country launches Hope from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, with the goal of reaching the Mars atmosphere in 2021 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the UAE.

“Just thinking of the spacecraft name – Hope, it bears the essence of the mission,” Abdulla Al Marar, head of space projects at the UAE Space Agency, told Khaleej Times. “It gives a message to the youth, especially the Arab youth, that despite all the challenges and conflicts in the region, the Arabs still have hope that they have something to offer to humanity. They can contribute a lot of knowledge.”

A total of 150 Emirati engineers, researchers and scientists from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) are working on the Hope probe at three different universities in the United States.

The UAE Space Agency oversees and finances the Emirates Mars Mission. The last piece of Hope’s outer body structure toured the UAE as leaders signed it.

It will soon return to the US for final assembly before being brought to the UAE and then shipped to Japan in July.

Although the spacecraft was primarily developed in the US, more than 80 parts of the probe were built in the UAE, Al Marar revealed.

“The advantage of this mission is that it happens here for the first time,” he said.

“It benefits the engineers. They learn about the difficulties associated with deep space missions and these are five times more difficult than normal missions.”

The ambitious mission of the UAE to Mars comes at a crucial moment for the global space industry, with many Mars and lunar missions.

NASA will launch its Mars 2020 rover and by 2024, the US space agency plans to land two astronauts on the South Pole of the Moon.

The UAE’s decision to send an orbiter to the atmosphere of Mars stems from a scientific goal that it hopes to achieve – find out what went wrong with Mars and prevent it from happening on Earth.

“The Hope probe will study the correlation between the upper and lower atmosphere. The scientific mission is to study how the atmosphere faded. There was once an atmosphere similar to that of Earth on Mars,” Al Marar said. “The mission also touches on what we experience as climate change on planet Earth – the idea is to understand how that happened on Mars and to ensure that it doesn’t happen on Earth.

“Mars is very similar to planet Earth. Going to the moon is not about forgetting Mars. Some space agencies use the moon as a stepping stone to reaching Mars. Even if other agencies plan to go to the moon, it is a gateway to reach Mars. “

