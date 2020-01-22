advertisement

Zach Justice gets the third graduation from Mindy Shiben’s new bridesmaids who, on Wednesday’s Married at First Sight episode, are determined to get to the bottom of the stranger their best friend just married. Mindy’s girlfriend Shannie has an exclusive look at the episode of PopCulture.com’s Lifetime Reality Show (produced by Kinetic Content), asking questions about Zach’s true intentions to apply for a match with the MAFS experts.

“Was it when you were about to get married? Or did it happen later?” she asks Zach, who seems to answer frankly.

“It was a situation where you don’t know where the opportunity comes from. Whether it’s for work or in terms of love and relationships,” he admits. “I was confident that the opportunity presented itself, and I would be a try for myself.”

A fitness trainer and model who is on TV with a view to Zach’s career goals seems to be a “win-win situation” when it comes to “gaining awareness,” Shannie adds.

“So it’s not. It really isn’t,” emphasizes Zach, adding, “I don’t think my conscience would allow me to …”

“Marry for your career,” Mindy’s other friend interferes, which Zach agrees with.

Shannie is also worried about all the “really beautiful women” that Zach has to work with and how he will “make Mindy” safe all year round.

“The most important thing is to make sure at home that she knows where I am and where I am valued,” he replies. “And that way, there is no second guess whoever I train.”

After Question Time, Shannie admits that she feels “cautiously optimistic, yet skeptical”.

“I think Zach is really open and I think he knows exactly what to say and I can’t tell if it’s real or not because I don’t know him so well,” she tells the cameras. “I hope he can show us instead of telling us what kind of person he is.”

She adds: “My biggest fear of this whole situation, especially after meeting Zach, is that Mindy is falling head over heels in love with him and it doesn’t work and her heart breaks again. And that’s terrifying.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for life.

Photo credit: lifetime

