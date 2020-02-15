KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Very few people can say that they are married as long as a couple are from South Kansas City.

Russel and Carol Brandsma met for the first time in 1941. Carol was on her way to a roller derby with a friend when Russell just couldn’t resist.

“She was a real beauty,” he said.

“He just kept going with me and wanted to know where I was going and he said,” Well, why don’t you come with me to the roller derby next week? “She remembered.” I’ve never been with a boy in my life. “

Carol was committed, but her advertising had to wait a few years. Russell joined the Navy after the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

However, when he returned home, the two decided to tie the knot.

Her wedding date: February 14, 1945.

“Nobody else was. I just wanted to marry her and we got on very well, ”said Russell.

“He was a very wonderful person and was very good to me,” added Carol.

75 years later and the Brandsmas say family, belief and service were the basis of their long marriage.

“Having these things motivates you to do more for the community and for God,” he said.

Carol and Russell spent decades volunteering their time on mission trips. They have four children, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The couple, now in their 90s, said it took a lot of compromise to last as long as they did.

“You have to understand and accept who you are,” said Carol.

The brandsmas say that marriage is not an exam. It is an obligation – something they believe will be lost in today’s world.

“They don’t want what others have,” said Russell. “Be happy with what you have and don’t get involved in a rat race in our world, which is the biggest problem.”

The Brandsmas are admittedly happy and said that being together was one of the joys of their lives.

“I love her and will love her until the day we are called home to be with the Lord,” said Russell, holding his wife’s hand.

“I thank the Lord for a good husband and for all the years he has given us,” added Carol.

The two plan to spend their 75th anniversary with the family this weekend.

