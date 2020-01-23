Marquise Goodwin burned Darrelle Revis deeply

advertisement

Former soccer fast wide receiver of Texas Marquise Goodwin had surfaced an old high this week by Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman on Twitter.

Marquise Goodwin, a former star-wide recipient of the Texas football program, now from the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, probably won’t play in the Super Bowl this year. Goodwin will not face a new elite track speed away match in the Super Bowl, against Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But this confrontation between the 49ers who received corps and the veteran former Stanford Cardinal star cornerback Richard Sherman, vs.. KC brings back memories of the good old days for Goodwin who burned defensive backs when he played for the Buffalo Bills. A video and photo still surfaced on Twitter between 49ers cornerback Sherman and former New York Jets superstar corner Darrelle Revis.

This was generally regarded as one of the weirdest Twitter beef in recent memory between two starbacks.

It all started with Revis calling Sherman when he was defeated on a deep route by Davante Adams in the 49ers who won the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game last weekend.

Sherman clearly responded quickly and sharply. But one of his counters was a photo of Goodwin that Revis burned when he was a member of the accounts.

I would comment on this, but I have a Super Bowl to prepare. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked very different from this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

Goodwin gave up his quick two cents that Sherman opposed that Goodwin defeated him on a deep route back when he was a Bills wide receiver.

Here is a look at the original Goodwin video that beats Revis on the aforementioned deep route that was tweeted in a photo by Sherman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EqEUD3jJLE

The Texas Longhorns football program will rarely see a player with just the insane Olympic speed that brings Goodwin to the table. He was a special player to watch when he got ready for the Longhorns in his four years at Forty Acres. Goodwin’s production was by no means overwhelming in those four years (fewer than 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in his student career), but his speed was a feast for the eyes. The visibility did not last long.

To be honest with Revis in this game, really no cornerback can keep up with the rough speed that Goodwin has. Goodwin ran a relay time of 10.24 seconds at 100 meters and a dash time of 4.27 seconds at 40 yards in the 2013 NFL Combine.

