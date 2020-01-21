Marlyss Jane Willame - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Marlyss Willame

Marlyss Jane (Marci) Willame from Summerfield, Florida, peacefully came to the Cornerstone Hospice on Monday, January 13, 2020, from her loving family and special friends.

Marci was born on April 17, 1932 in Ishpeming, Michigan, to Raymond James Messier and Loretta Pearl (Roberts) Messier.

Marci moved to Green Bay Wisconsin and met the love of her life Jim. They both loved life and enjoyed many activities that life in Green Bay had to offer, including snowmobiling and boating on the lake. For many years she was President of the Women Auxiliary at the Green Bay Yacht Club and Vice Commander of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and loved her boats Marlyss l and Marlyss ll.

Marci was a motorcycle mom. She and Jim loved exploring central Florida with their Harley. During the summer months, it was always an exciting time to drive to Wisconsin in your RV to visit the family.

Marci had a special love for animals and always had several dogs and even cats as part of the family. Until he retired, she worked side by side with a Green Bay veterinarian.

Working for the Green Bay public school system was a challenging task that she did for many years before moving to Summerfied Florida in 1994.

Marci was a member of the Garden Worship Center, where she welcomed everyone to worship every Sunday through January 5 at 9:00 am.

Marci is survived by her husband James Willame. Saturday, January 11th was her 51st birthday. Also survived daughter Peggy Jones (Arthur) of The Villages and son Scott Willame (Vicki) of Oconto, Wisconsin, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Marci also leaves her fur babies Peppy, Holly and Charlotte.

Her parents Raymond and Pearl died in front of her, as did her son Mark Willame, who died in a car accident on January 12, 2012.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at the Garden Worship Center Belleview in Florida.

