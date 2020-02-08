MIAMI (AP) – The baseball news cycle has recently been marked by the banner scandal that has caused upheavals in Houston and Boston, and Derek Jeter has failed to be unanimously accepted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Don Mattingly was bothered by both stories.

Miami’s manager said on Saturday at the team’s annual FanFest, dismayed that Jeter – the CEO of the Marlins – had one vote removed from participating in 100% of the ballots cast in this year’s Hall of Fame vote and sign-stealing controversy that could affect the Houston World Series win in 2017 and the Boston title in 2018.

“You could see that, frankly, with technology, with cameras, how quickly it comes to the fore, with everything that can be done with playback,” said Mattingly. “You could actually see how it … how something could happen. Unfortunately it was. “

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were banned by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for a year after he illegally used electronics to steal signs during the Astros run for the 2017 World Series title and also in the 2018 season had determined. Team owner Jim Crane then fired Hinch and Luhnow. Manager Alex Cora left the Red Sox last month after Manfred named him the ringleader of the shield theft plan based on his report when he was the bank trainer for the Astros in 2017.

The Astros were also fined $ 5 million and will have to lose their next two rounds of amateur first and second draft picks. The MLB investigation in Boston continues.

MLB officials said the Astros had used a central field camera video feed to recognize and decrypt the enemy catcher’s signs. Players slammed into a trash can to signal to their opponents what to expect.

“We are all in the industry, so we don’t want it to be tarnished or spoiled in any way,” said Mattingly. “I think the Commissioner’s office has done a great job and put everything in the foreground. The consequences have now arisen. Hopefully it’s something we’ve evolved from. “

Mattingly paused when asked if he was disappointed that Jeter, who appeared on 396 of 397, was returning ballots from voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America for inclusion in the game’s Hall of Fame, not the second unanimity the game was selection, after longtime New York Yankees star Mariano Rivera.

“Honestly, yes,” said Mattingly. “You know how you said it doesn’t matter. In my view, it doesn’t really matter. But I think to myself, I don’t know how to see anything in your career and say it’s not a Hall of Fame. So I leave it at that. “

Mattingly is looking forward to spring training in Jupiter, Florida over the next few days, although the Marlins have had another bleak year behind them.

The Marlins won only 57 games last season, making them the second worst win in franchise history. In 1998, in which virtually every player on the World Series championship team was awarded a fire sale in 1997, was three games worse.

They were 40 games from first, 24 games behind every other team in NL Ost and went 24-52 in division games. They played 45 games in front of a crowd of 9,000 fans or less – all 45 of those present at Marlins Park.

But the off-season brought a lot of changes in rosters and renewed optimism. Matt Joyce and Corey Dickerson, infielder Jesus Aguilar and Jonathan Villar, catcher Francisco Cervelli and right-handed Brandon Kintzler – more than 4,400 games with experience in major leagues that were played by only half a dozen players – contributed to this mix.

“If we don’t make any significant improvements this year, we will be disappointed,” said Mattingly.

