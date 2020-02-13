VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Jacob Markstrom scored 49 parades when Vancouver Canucks defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Wednesday night after pulling out retired stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Brandon Sutter had one goal and two assists, and Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette also scored to help the Canucks win their second straight after a four-game skid (0-3-1).

Markstrom got his second shutout of the season and the fifth of his career.

The goalkeeper said the win was special because the Sedins were celebrated.

“They are such great people,” said Markstrom. “They’re quiet guys and they don’t really like being in the middle of the room. … They really deserve it and deserve applause. Everything that was said about them was deserved.”

There was an electrical atmosphere in the building for the retirement ceremony. The sold-out crowd was on its feet and cheered when Henrik Sedins No. 33 and Daniel Sedins No. 22 were raised to the rafters in the Rogers Arena.

“We came here for the people of Vancouver and British Columbia in 1999 and it felt like home from day one,” said Henrik Sedin. “We would like to thank you. Playing in front of you was really an honor. “

In their 17 years as Canucks, the Sedins scored a total of 633 goals and 1,478 assists in 2,637 games. They are franchise leaders in seven main categories.

Her women, children and parents joined the Sedins. Canuck greats such as Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, Ryan Kessler, Alex Burrows, Roberto Luongo and Kevin Bieksa were also present.

“They have all these alumni who have meant a lot to this city,” said Markstrom. “You sure want to play well in front of them.”

Corey Crawford ended the game with 17 saves when Chicago lost their fifth consecutive season (0-3-2).

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a way to find the back of the net and open the game up a bit, especially in terms of how we play,” said Jonathan Toews, captain of Blackhawks. “Give credit to your goalkeepers and their defender was good on the net to clear up second chances. Maybe we can do a little bit better by getting numbers on the net and finding ways to score those ugly goals.”

Vancouver remains the first in the Pacific Division with 69 points, three more than Edmonton and five ahead of Vegas.

The Blackhawk are six points behind Arizona for the last wild card in the Western Conference.

Vancouver was poorly played all night and needed some big parades from Markstrom to stay in the game. In the second phase, he stopped Patrick Kane’s shot from the high slot after a Quinn Hughes giveaway. In the first one he also got a block from an open Dominik Kubalik.

“Sometimes your goalkeeper has to couple for you,” said Horvat. “Marky was excellent tonight. It’s a different story without him. We owe him a lot, many times this year, and tonight was one of those times.”

The Canucks led 1-0 after the first half, although they were 17: 7 out of the shot. Horvat achieved a power play in a nice three-way passing game with Sutter and J.T. Miller with 4 1/2 minutes left in the period.

The penalty came after Chicago asked for a review of an arbitrator’s decision to ban a Blackhawk goal due to goalkeeper interference. The call was on and the Blackhawks were fined for delaying the game.

Gaudette made it 2-0 at 6:26 a second. After Antoine Roussel found him alone on the net, Gaudette Crawford hit for the tenth time in the season.

In the third phase, Gaudette threw a few big blows in a fight with Connor Murphy from Chicago.

Sutter was able to finish the evaluation with an empty Netter with 2:09.

NOTES: Canucks F Brock Boeser missed his second game with an upper body injury. … Vancouver took two out of three in the season, with the home team winning every game. … The Canucks only got a shot in the net at 9:56 a.m. in the first half. … The Blackhawks wore stickers # 22 and # 33 on their helmets to honor the Sedins.

Blackhawks: Saturday night in Calgary, before completing a five-game trip in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Canucks: hosts Anaheim on Sunday in the fourth game of a home game with six games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.