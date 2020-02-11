VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Jacob Markstrom stopped 36 shots and Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had a goal and a template to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Zack MacEwen, Brandon Sutter, Jordie Benn and Jake Virtanen also scored in one evening. Vancouver celebrated “Sedin Week” to celebrate stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who will retire on Wednesday.

“You have to save in time,” said Markstrom. “We scored a lot of goals today, but when asked to help the team, you have to take a step forward, especially this time of year.”

Canucks coach Travis Green returned to Markstrom despite a 2-6 loss to Calgary Flames last Saturday.

“He was great,” said Green. “I’ve been with Marky for a while. We needed an answer and I know – not that he was bad or didn’t have a good game against Calgary, but it’s not too often that he has a couple in a row.”

Quinn Hughes had three assists to take the lead in the rookie scoring race with 44 points when the Canucks ended a four-game losing streak.

Former Canucks captains Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden and Markus Naslund were present Monday for Legends Night.

Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund met for the Predators. Pekka Rinne only stayed 20:58 and gave up four goals in four games with 17 shots in his first appearance. Juuse Saros stopped 13 of 15 shots on the rest of the way.

With Brock Boeser in the injured reserve after an upper body injury in the Canucks’ defeat against Calgary on Saturday, Vancouver coach Travis Green juggled on Monday, hoping to inspire a group 0-3 in their last four games: 1 had lost games.

The change paid off early when MacEwen scored the first goal at 7:06 a.m. by taking a pass into Miller and shooting him past Rinne.

Vancouver scored two more goals in the next seven minutes. Sutter directed a Pettersson shot past Rinne before Benn shot a shot from the penalty area for the first time in a Canucks uniform.

“Markus (Naslund) and Linden are probably like,” This child has only one goal, “said Benn, who grew up as a Canucks fan in Victoria.” They are probably making fun of me, but I mean, they have in their day scored many goals.

“It’s cool to see the Vancouver Canucks as a kid and then finally get my first one. It’s pretty cool.”

Just 58 seconds later, Pettersson took his 24th and ended Rinne’s night.

Momentum shifted when Tyler Myers received an additional penalty when he and Austin Watson removed the gloves at 5:01 a.m. The Predators spoiled Markstrom’s shutout offer when Smith scored his 13th goal in the subsequent power play. Granlund jumped on a loose puck 66 seconds later and scored 4-2.

The Predators continued to exert pressure for the next few minutes. Markstrom scored 19 goals in the second half and made spectacular saves against Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok, Viktor Arvidsson and Colton Sissons to protect his team’s leadership.

“I thought we were really continuing to work,” said Watson. “At 4-0 it would be pretty easy to disappear at this point. We scored two goals pretty quickly there.

“Markstrom, he had seven to ten chances that he would make it big. I thought we forced the envelope there. It wasn’t enough to get it done. “

Vancouver was able to regain their three goal lead in two minutes when Hughes’ shot bounced off the blue line from Miller’s knee and went past Saros into the net.

Mood flared at the start of the third round as Sissons overtook the corner in his bend and scored a goalkeeper punishment. The Canucks rounded the goal when Hughes gave Virtanen a 2:32 lead.

NOTES: The Canucks launched a new interactive exhibition in the Legends Locker Room in the Rogers Arena hall on Monday morning. … The Sedins were ready to watch the game and received a standing ovation when they were introduced to the crowd. … The Canucks wore their black retro skate jerseys against Nashville for the last time this season. … RW Justin Bailey played his first game as a member of the Canucks after signing up as a free agent last summer.

Predators: hosted the New York Islanders on Thursday evening.

Canucks: hosts Chicago on Wednesday night.

