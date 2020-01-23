Marko Hietala - Pyre Of The Black Heart - Kerrang!

advertisement

He is a happy soul, Marko Hietala. Of all the members of Nightwish, the bassist and co-singer is probably the most likely to laugh at the absurdities of life. But although this solo album – originally sung in Finnish but has now received an English makeover – is a more serious and personal case, it continues to capture the enormous breadth of the talent of the fabulously bearded maker.

Occasionally it follows a recognizable path, such as the hymn Dead God’s Sun, but more often it evokes floating dream images, hard edges full of emotional, thumping melodies. Sharp ears will hear him use a number of Nightwish lyrics in completely different contexts, but even those with shorter attention spans will be happy with the spicy classic rock of songs such as Runner Of The Railways.

However, this multi-directional album usually provides insight into what Marko is capable of when given a free run. It is a one-off, almost certain, but a derivation of the most engaging kind.

advertisement

Judgment: 4/5

advertisement