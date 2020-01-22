Mark Yeary, Longtime Merle Haggard Band Member, Dead at 67

advertisement

Mark Yeary, the pianist who spent nearly two decades in Merle Haggard’s backing band Strangers, died on Friday (January 17) after a heart attack at his home in Arizona, according to Bakersfield. His death was unexpected, according to his old girlfriend Leticia Mollers, who added that he had played music only one night in advance. He was 67 years old.

Yeary grew up in Orange County, California, but moved to Bakersfield as a teenager in the late 1960s. Just a few years later, he left home to head out on the road as part of Haggard’s tour outfit. Bakersfield reports that Haggard hired the young artist after he invited him for a short interview / jam session with his old guitarist, Roy Nichols. It was a fatal step for Yeary, who would spend the next 19 years as the pianist and occasional producer of the Strangers.

Yeary left the band in 1992, although it was a challenge to leave Haggard and the Strangers, both professionally and personally. His marriage ended and he suffered a stroke that affected mobility in his right hand.

Despite those challenges, Yeary never completely left his musical career. He has even sharpened his skills as a drummer and according to his sister Terri Ryan claims that he is a stronger drummer than a pianist. Even after his days in the Strangers ended, he continued to make musical journeys to Bakersfield, and he was a respected pianist who also performed with Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Ryan adds that in the later years of Yeary he was still working on new songs and even writing a book. Mollers has set up a Go Fund Me page to cover the costs of his funeral expenses and to help the family complete some of the latest Yeary projects. On the page, Mollers explains that she and Yeary had worked on a collection of his original songs and cover performances, adding that she plans to complete this project and share it with his fans.

“He never stopped his love of playing music, it’s one of the few things he has been able to do since his stroke,” says Mollers. “He could remember music, but not where the TV remote control was, even if he held it.”

