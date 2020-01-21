advertisement

Netflix does not include this year, first with the release of Tyler Perry“S”A fall of grace, “And now the movie giant is here with the first trailer for his upcoming movie”Spenser confidential“, starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke.

In the video we see former agent Spenser (Wahlberg) leaving the prison and trying to leave Boston permanently. However, he is first involved in helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a talented amateur, Hawk (Duke). When two former Spenser colleagues are murdered, he tells his former girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) plus Henry and Hawk to resolve the matter.

The new Netflix movie stars, which will be released on March 6, 2020, are co-stars Post Malone Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura Fine, and Donald Cerrone.

View the trailer below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgKEoHNi3Uc (/ embed)

