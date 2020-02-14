Mark Wahlberg is one of the few stars who openly discuss his Catholic faith and the role he plays in his life. Last year he even shared his unusual prayer routine, which includes waking up early in the morning and going straight to his prayer room. But now the Hollywood star and father of four have told more about how he prays and what is the essential place of his faith in his daily life.

In a long podcast of The Tuff Juice with Caron Butler, the ex-bad boy tells how he transitioned from the music world to acting. He sees concentration and discipline in his work as a big reason for his success. He also reveals that his focus on his belief was of paramount importance to make him the man he is today:

Faith is the most important thing … That’s how I start my day every day. When I open my eyes before turning on the light or doing something, I say my prayers. I go to my prayer room and take this 15 or 20 minutes to express how grateful I am.

Wahlberg also shared other contents of some of his prayers: “Pray for all the people I have in my life and for the people I met along the way. The people who were positive in my faith and in my life. The people I know go through difficult times in illness. So I start my day and then read my prayer book. “

Wahlberg went on to explain that his belief was the key to getting him on the right track. By focusing on his faith, he realized the importance of getting the work done: “The only way to do this is the right way. You can’t cut corners in life. You may get away with it here or there, but ultimately if you want something with real substance, with a really solid foundation, you have to work. “

It is his exceptional work ethic that has led him to maintain his acting career while producing films and entering the fitness world. Despite his incredible career path, Wahlberg is very aware that it is his Christian duty to give back something that can be seen in the Mark Wahlberg Foundation, which he established to help children in the city center.

I know that God didn’t bless me with all of this to say, “Forget where you come from and just go away and do it and have a great life.” There is now an opportunity and a responsibility to give back and one to be an example and inspire other people to say no matter where you come from or what obstacles you might encounter if you are actually doing the right thing … good things will happen for you.

The actor also revealed how one of the driving forces to be a faithful servant in this “short life” (though he hopes to love 110!), The reunion with his father who died 12 years ago is: “I have this wonderful Idea that I can see my father again and if you do good in this life there is a heaven, there is a better place. “

For a man who was definitely open to his weaknesses (lack of patience is one of them) and the mistakes he made publicly, it is his belief that Wahlberg ultimately defined as the man he is today:

“I took and used the blessings and gifts God gave me as He wanted, and I could be a good servant, a good father, husband, son, friend, neighbor, a leader and a follower, a follower of those who really serve … I know I should do more, I can do more. “

He adds that while he has to do more to influence others positively, he also has to be more selective with his films so as not to miss what is important to him: his family.