Mark Wahlberg is on guard in the first trailer of Spenser Confidential

Netflix has released the first trailer and a poster for Spenser confidential, Director Peter Berg’s upcoming adaptation of Ace Atkins’ bestselling novel Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, The thriller plays Mark Wahlberg as Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-cheater who uses the help of his roommate and MMA fighter Hawk (Winston Duke) to investigate the murder of two of his former colleagues. Look here …

Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) – a former police officer who is better known for making problems than solving them – has just been released from prison and is leaving Boston forever. But first he is forced to help his old boxing coach and mentor Henry (Alan Arkin) with a promising amateur. This is Hawk (Winston Duke), a brazen, straightforward MMA fighter who is convinced that he will be a tougher opponent than Spenser has ever been. When Spenser murdered two former colleagues, he recruited Hawk and his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help him investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

Spenser confidential Arrives on Netflix on March 6th and features a cast that includes Iliza Shlesinger, Alan Arkin, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Austin Post.

